With two months until the May primary, Lancaster city residents will soon decide whether to move forward with home rule. We want to know your questions before you head to the polls.

City Council agreed in February to let voters decide whether a nine-member home rule commission should study the city’s government. The decision in May won’t change anything about the city, but a vote for the study commission could lead to changes in how Lancaster taxes its residents and operates its government.

Home rule is meant to offer municipalities more local control. Mayor Danene Sorace proposed home rule to find new ways to raise revenue for the city.

Do you have any home rule questions you want answered? Submit them to our municipal government reporter, Jade Campos, at jcampos@lnpnews.com. She will answer your questions and share the answers with other LNP | LancasterOnline readers.

