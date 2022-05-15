Editor’s note: The hate crimes numbers compiled by the Pennsylvania State Police and used in reporting this story were changed on the state police online database sometime late May 12 or May 13. When checked by LNP | LancasterOnine on the afternoon of May 12, the database listed 72 hate crimes for the first five months of 2022, 284 for all of 2021, and 111 in 2020.

On Friday morning, those numbers had changed to 16, 144, and 109, respectively.

The numbers changed after LNP | LancasterOnline inquired asked questions about inconsistencies in the hate crimes database. In response to the newspaper’s questions, the state police said any changes to the numbers are the result of updates submitted by participating agencies, and it said 2021 data is still being entered. No explanation was given for why the numbers for past years changed so significantly, such as the 140 fewer hate crimes listed for 2021.

When Alicia Glenn-McCowin left her Marietta home one afternoon for a regular shopping run to the Columbia Plaza Dollar General, she couldn’t have predicted what would happen after she pulled into the parking lot.

Another driver, Ashley Curry, accused her of tailgating. Words were exchanged, and Curry, who is white, began yelling racial slurs at Glenn-McCowin, who is Black.

“She was screaming at the top of her lungs, ‘[N-word!],’ like really screaming,” Glenn-McCowin, who now lives in Lancaster, said in a recent interview. “I was in shock. My eyes were as big as quarters, like, ‘Is she serious?’”

Curry kicked and spat on Glenn-McCowin as she yelled the slur. When another Black woman tried to intervene, Curry retrieved a .40-caliber handgun from her car and shot her.

Curry was convicted of assault and ethnic intimidation, commonly described as a hate crime, and is serving a six- to 16-year sentence.

The attack, in February 2015, was the worst instance of racial violence in Lancaster County in recent years.

The number of hate crimes documented in the state has only grown since.

Last year, 284 hate crimes were reported in Pennsylvania – more than two and a half times what was reported in 2020 and the highest since the Pennsylvania State Police began keeping track in the late 1990s. Sixty-four hate crimes were reported in the first quarter of 2022.

Curry’s conviction of ethnic intimidation was an outlier. Very few cases result in a conviction, data from Pennsylvania courts and the state police’s hate crime database show, and most counties are not reporting their crimes to the state police, highlighting problems with how the state tracks statistics on the offense.

“I just never experienced that, nobody coming at me with racial slurs and stuff like that,” Glenn-McCowin said. “Everyone has a right to their opinion about stuff, but she took it to a whole other level.”

‘Fundamentally different’

That different level of severity that racial bias brings into crime is exactly what hate crime laws were intended to address, according to Dr. Kathleen Blee, a sociologist at the University of Pittsburgh who has been studying extremism and hate for more than 30 years.

“The idea is that a hate crime is fundamentally different than a different kind of crime,” Blee said, though she cautioned she is not an attorney. “If I rob you because I know you to be or think you are Jewish, or I rob you because you're Black, then it’s a different kind of crime because I'm not just injuring you by robbing you but I'm creating a fear among all the people in that community. … So it's like the message, the overflow of the crime is beyond the victim. It's to the victim’s community.”

Pennsylvania first passed its "ethnic intimidation" law in 1982, the legal term for what law enforcement and scholars generally refer to as a hate crime.

The law increased the penalty for a crime if it was determined on the basis of race, color or religion or whether national origin played a role, according to a state Senate legislative wrap-up from that year. Blee says this process is referred to as “sentence enhancement.”

Securing a conviction is not without its complications.

Heather Adams, Lancaster County’s district attorney, said she couldn’t comment on specific cases, but that to bring a ethnic intimidation charge, there needs to be an underlying offense of damage to property or danger to a person.

But first, prosecutors need someone to prosecute. Data from the state police’s Uniform Crime Reporting System shows that of the 1074 incidents recorded by state police from 2013-2021, in 43% of them an offender could not be identified.

Adams' office brought two cases of ethnic intimidation last year. The state police data lists four in Lancaster County, but in two of those, the perpetrator went unidentified.

Even when a perpetrator is identified and charged, convictions are rare. Data provided to LNP | LancasterOnline by the state’s judicial system shows 1,379 charges of ethnic intimidation filed between 2013-2021, but only 154 convictions - or less than 12%.

Adams said securing a conviction requires sufficient evidence that the underlying crime was committed with malicious intent based on race, color, religion or national origin

“Making the case that the crime was entangled in a racially (biased) motivation is complicated,” Blee said. “Even though there is a lot of news coverage of things that (Tree of Life shooter Robert Bowers said) that is violently anti-Semitic, it's still not clear that he can be charged with a hate crime because this is a really contested part of what’s going to be his court hearing, if this goes to court.”

Where things stand

Pennsylvania, and the United States overall, is seeing in increase in the hate crime data due to a confluence of multiple factors, Blee said, including police and victims being more likely to report than in the past, a greater public concern about hate crimes, more pressure on jurisdictions to report crimes, and also an increase in hateful language.

“I think anybody who is studying hate crime or extremism would agree there is a general increase, but I think people who work in this area are very nervous about pinning that down too closely,” she said. “As general expressions of hatred or dismissiveness or anger towards racial groups goes up, it’s very likely that violence or acts of crimes connected to that kind of hate also goes up.”

This is the argument made by the Anti-Defamation League, which works to confront hate speech and educate others to recognize it, but also advocates for legislative change. Its “pyramid of hate” model argues that as bias-motivated language increases, so too will bias-motivated violence.

“In the last few years, we see that people are more emboldened to talk about their hate,” said Andrew Goretsky, regional director for ADL Philadelphia. “I believe firmly one leads to the other.”

The ADL recently released a report documenting more hateful propaganda in Pennsylvania in 2021 than any other state, and another recent report from the Southern Poverty Law Center a nonprofit that monitors hate organizations, showed the state had the fifth-highest amount of active hate groups last year.

ADL Assistant Regional Director Santos Ramos said the organization has been working to support a more uniform approach to hate crimes, and also include protections for LGBTQ individuals.

He said the organization favors legislation first introduced by Rep. Dan Frankel, D-Allegheny County, in 2019 that would increase penalties and extend protections to the LGBTQ community, enhance reporting of incidents in schools, and require offenders to participate in community service or educational classes.

The version of that package for the current session is being sponsored by state Senate Minority Leader Jay Costa, D-Allegheny County, and includes another provision to create a hate group database that could be used by law enforcement.

“Why (this rise in hate) is occurring, it’s always a difficult thing to exactly say why, who knows how we’ll ever understand why someone has hate in their heart and wants to act that hate out” Costa said. “But what we can do is do more in what I'll call the preventative space, and that's what the legislation is designed to do.”

Costa said he is not optimistic about the package's chances. Nor is Ramos.

“Because of the political climate in Pennsylvania, there is just not a lot that can get pushed and passed,” Ramos said.

Gov. Tom Wolf recently said that while he has not spoken with Costa about the bills, he said he would “support anything we can do to reduce the number of hate crimes in Pennsylvania”

Wolf, through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency, recently made $4.5 million in security grants available to religious institutions and nonprofit organizations which are targets of hate crimes. But religious institutions in Pennsylvania are the targets of relatively few hate crimes, the state police data shows.

Between January 2019 and January 2022, only 3% of hate crimes occurred at places of worship or community centers, and just 13% were motivated by a bias against a religious group.

With legislation stalled, others are turning to different methods to combat hate.

Chad Lassiter, executive director of the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission, developed and implemented a “No Hate in Our State” town hall series. He said the commission is also preparing to launch a 67-county listening tour to hear from communities about their concerns and let them know about the PHRC’s resources.

“When we talk about what is being done, as much as we talk about hate in Pennsylvania there is also a lot of unity,” Lassiter said. “Everyday there are allies and accomplices working in the state of Pennsylvania.”

Glenn-McCowin moved away from Marietta because of her experience with a hate crime. And while it took her a while, she was eventually able to forgive Curry.

“I was praying for me not to have anger toward her,” she said. “I’m a Christian and I can't hold no grudge. Because if I don't forgive her, God won't forgive me.”

