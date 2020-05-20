Since the COVID-19 pandemic gripped Lancaster County in March, the public has had to adapt to the loss of spring sports, school and holiday celebrations.

The pandemic may also deprive those looking forward to participating in seasonal activities or events as the weather warms.

Concerts, festivals, fairs and other seasonal events are all likely to undergo some changes in the wake of COVID-19.

Some may opt to cancel altogether.

If you’re an organizer or a representative of an event in Lancaster County and are canceling or altering your event, fill out the survey below. When one of our staff members approves your submission, it will appear in the gallery below.