Sertoma Chicken BBQ
Volunteers turn chickens while they're cooking at the 67th annual Sertoma Chicken BBQ at Long’s Park, Saturday, May 18, 2019. Nearly 400 volunteers help make the event run smoothly, which consists of 19,000 chicken halves cooking for more than 12 hours. Volunteers stared cooking around 3 a.m. on Saturday, using 10 pits.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic gripped Lancaster County in March, the public has had to adapt to the loss of spring sports, school and holiday celebrations.

The pandemic may also deprive those looking forward to participating in seasonal activities or events as the weather warms.

Concerts, festivals, fairs and other seasonal events are all likely to undergo some changes in the wake of COVID-19.

Some may opt to cancel altogether.

If you’re an organizer or a representative of an event in Lancaster County and are canceling or altering your event, fill out the survey below. When one of our staff members approves your submission, it will appear in the gallery below.

