New numbers from the state Department of Health raise a key question that may be too early to answer: “Is the coronavirus crisis hitting a plateau in Lancaster County?”

The county recorded 71 new cases Wednesday. That’s down slightly from Tuesday’s record-high of 82, but isn’t a measurable decline after we marked sharp increases in cases over the weekend.

The good news is that the daily number of new cases has not spiked since hitting 80 on Sunday. The question is whether we’ve reached a short-term or longer-term plateau – and whether that plateau will be followed by a decline or more increases in the daily case count.

Statewide, the 1,680 new cases reported Wednesday was up slightly from the 1,400 to 1,500 new cases reported each day since late last week, but it clearly wasn't spiking.

Dr. Rachel Levine, the state's health secretary, said Wednesday that while officials still expect a surge in cases, "we have seen a subtle flattening of the curve, which is good news. ... But we cannot become complacent."

Meanwhile, Lancaster’s total rate of cases continues to run higher per capita than most neighboring counties, at 103 cases per 100,000 residents. Only Lebanon County’s rate is higher, at 119. Rates for other neighboring counties are Berks, 99; Chester, 71; Dauphin, 60; and York, 52.

Lancaster’s per capita death rate from coronavirus remains higher than any of its immediate neighbors, at 2.9 per 100,000. Rates in neighboring counties are Berks, 1.7; Chester, 1.1; Dauphin, 0.7; and York, 0.5. Lebanon County has reported no coronavirus deaths.