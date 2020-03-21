An analysis conducted by Harvard Global Health Institute predicts what can happen to hospital bed supplies throughout the nation if COVID-19 cases spike over six months, 12 months and 18 months.

These graphics show what the analysis says could happen in Lancaster County if 20%, 40% and 60% of the adult population is infected over six, 12 and 18 months.

Lancaster County has 1,081 total hospital beds, of which 468 might usually be available, according to the analysis.

The Harvard analysis used the most recent data, from 2018, to simulate the scenarios in the county.

UMPC Pinnacle Lancaster closed in 2019 -- the Lancaster city campus had 214 total licensed beds, according to Pennsylvania Department of Health data from 2018.

According to the analysis, in the best-case scenario, it predicts Lancaster County would have 22,229 people infected, requiring 483 hospital beds over 18 months. The worst shows 317,229 infected, requiring 4,446 hospital beds over six months.

For example, Lancaster County has 40 available ICU beds -- 69 if looking at all potentially available ICU beds. So, if 20% of the adult population is infected with COVID-19 over six months, hospitals would need 322 ICU beds to meet demand, or they need 467% of the potentially available ICU beds.

The percent of potentially available ICU beds needed drops to 152%, or 105 beds, if 20% of the population is infected over 18 months.

The graphs below show several of these scenarios.

Each graph shows what happens if 20%, 40% and 60% of the adult population in Lancaster County is infected. Hover over the columns to see the percentage of beds needed in each scenario.

Lancaster County has 774 potentially available hospital beds, here's how many may be needed:

Lancaster County has 69 potentially available ICU beds, here's how many may be needed: