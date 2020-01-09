esports083119-2.jpg
Students compete in an eSports tournament hosted by the Emerald Foundation. Shot on Saturday, August 31, 2019.

 Connor Hollinger | LNP Correspondent

Harrisburg University announced yesterday that the Pennsylvania Collegiate Esports State Championship tournament -- or PA Cup, for short -- will return for its second year in February.

During the last decade, esports has grown from humble beginnings to a billion dollar global enterprise. Harrisburg University began its esports division in 2018, and since then, the school has been raking in awards. Most recently, the university's team, The Storm, won ESPN's inaugural "Hearthstone" national championship last May.

The PA Cup will gather both high school and college students from across Pennsylvania to compete in two of the most popular esports games, "Overwatch" and "League of Legends." The qualifying matches will take place remotely on Friday, February 7 and Saturday, February 8. The winning teams will then compete live at Club XL in Harrisburg on Saturday, February 15, with different brackets for college and high school students.

