Following a successful concert in Riverfront Park with indie favorites Death Cab for Cutie last summer, the Harrisburg University Concert Series will be returning this year for a series of concerts.
Previously announced was the Icelandic band Of Monsters and Men, which will play on Thursday, June 4. Tickets for that show start at $45 and can be found here. Globe-trotting DJ and producer Steve Aoki will appear on Friday, June 26. Tickets for that concert are $40 and go on sale this Friday, February 7.
It was announced this afternoon that popular alternative rock band Cage the Elephant will join these artists at Riverfront Park in the now-packed month of June. The winners of the 2020 Grammy award for Best Rock Album will play a show on Thursday, June 18. Ticket prices haven't been announced for this show, but they will also be on sale this Friday, February 7.
For more information on these artists, check the Harrisburg University Concert Series website here.