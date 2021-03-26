A 16-year-old Harrisburg teen has been charged with bringing a weapon onto school property, after police said he transported a pellet gun to Hempfield High School on Tuesday.

The Harrisburg teen traveled to the East Hempfield Township school to confront a student over a previous disagreement, local police said, not elaborating.

It was one of two police incidents at the school this week, Hempfield High School Principal Jim Dague said in a Friday statement.

“The safety and well-being of our students and staff is our foremost priority,” he said.

According to East Hempfield Township police, officers were called about 2:53 p.m. Tuesday, when a disturbance was reported outside of the school on Stanley Ave.

An in-school resource officer was able to respond immediately, approaching the Harrisburg teen who initially ran away, township police said in a Friday news release.

Later, the teen was located with the help of other local officers, police said.

The teen had been driven to the area to confront a specific student, police said, citing their investigations. The person who drove the teen cooperated with investigators, according to police, who did not identify anyone involved.

Inside of the driver’s vehicle, police said they found a pellet gun, which the Harrisburg teen transported with him to the school.

“However, there was no evidence that the juvenile had actually removed the weapon from the vehicle or displayed it to anyone,” police said.

Following their investigation, which included interviews with staff and students and a review of surveillance footage, charges were filed against the Harrisburg teen with Lancaster County Juvenile Probation, police said.

According to the Friday release, the teen faces misdemeanor counts of possession of a weapon on school property and disorderly conduct. The pellet gun was seized, police said.

“There is no threat to the school or community,” police said before continuing: “In the subsequent days since (Tuesday), police have investigated tips of possible further incidents involving the same parties, none of which have been substantiated.”

In his statement, Dague referenced the Tuesday incident, crediting the officers and security officials who responded. He did not provide any additional details.

“As a reminder, any student discipline resulting from a school incident is confidential,” he said.

The high school also was placed on a lockdown-style “faculty hold” on Thursday, Dague said.

“This hold was unrelated to Tuesday’s incident,” he said, explaining “all staff and students were safe and police were on scene to address a student need.”

District officials described the hold in an earlier post on the high school’s website: “A faculty hold is used for a variety of circumstances such as clearing the halls during medical emergencies, to maintain privacy of individuals involved in investigations and so forth. During a faculty hold, students and staff remain in their current location until the end of the hold.”