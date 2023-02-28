A Harrisburg man stole more than $14,000 in merchandise from a Nordstrom fulfillment center in Elizabethtown by hiding it in his lunch bag, according to police.

Northwest Regional Police charged Anthony Best, 64, with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.

Officers responded to the facility on Distribution Drive in West Donegal Township around 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24, after facility staff caught him stealing items during his shift, according to the criminal complaint. Officers determined Best hid 12 watches and a skirt, at an estimated value of $14,109, in his lunch bag.

The criminal complaint did not indicate what Best's job was at the facility.

Best was arraigned by District Judge Randy Miller and is currently in Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $35,000 bail.