A Harrisburg man was arrested in Columbia after police say he stole two vehicles from northern Lancaster County and one in Dauphin County from Sunday to Monday.

Jerome Martin, 43, was charged with three felony counts of receiving stolen property and two felony counts of theft by unlawful taking.

Martin first was pulled over by Mount Joy police in a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado near Whitmoyer Ford on East Main Street on Sunday afternoon around 3:23 p.m., police said. Martin claimed that it was his brother's truck, but police weren't able to contact the owner or Whitmoyer Ford, police said. Officers took the keys to the truck and let Martin leave.

Officers later determined the owner of the truck was not Martin's brother, and was actually a customer who left the truck at the dealership for service and didn't know Martin, police said.

A similar incident was reported early Monday morning when Northern Lancaster County Regional police reported a stolen Toyota Prius had been taken from the lot of McCarthy Tire in Elizabethtown.

The owner of the Prius had dropped the car off the night before around 9:30 p.m. for service, police said. Hours later, around 8:24 a.m., Susquehanna Township police reported that a 2004 BMW i8 was stolen from a driveway in Dauphin County.

A Toyota Prius was left in the driveway, according to police, with Martin's driver's license in the car.

Three-and-a-half hours later after Mount Joy police were tipped off about Martin driving the stolen BMW, Columbia Borough police found the car at the intersection of routes 441 and 30, police said.

Martin is in Lancaster County Prison on $5,000 bail.

