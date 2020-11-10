A Harrisburg man, who told officers he smoked crack cocaine, stole a Denver Fire Company vehicle Monday night and crashed into a house, according to East Cocalico Police.

Exodus J. Morant, 19, was charged after emergency responders had to help him out of the fire company's Ford Expedition after he was trapped following the crash, police said.

Officers found Morant wearing Denver Fire Co. chief Shannon Hilton's ID badge, along with his safety vest, police said.

Hilton said that the crash happened shortly after 9:30 p.m., when members of the fire company finished their monthly meeting. Everyone was hanging out and chatting when they noticed their 2008 "command" vehicle driving away, he said.

Hilton said after they realized everyone was accounted for, they checked the security cameras, which showed Morant walking into an open bay door -- out of view from everyone -- and stealing the spare key, Hilton's ID and vest.

Less than a mile away, minutes later, Morant had crashed the vehicle into a house in the 700 block of North 6th Street.

Hilton also said Morant hit two vehicles that were parked near the home.

Police said that Morant initially gave several false names to officers.

No one was injured in the crash, and Hilton said he'll find out later today what the damage to the fire company's vehicle is.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Morant is charged with felony counts of burglary and theft by unlawful taking, misdemeanor counts of false reports to police and summary counts of reckless driving and driving without a license.

He is currently in Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $25,000 monetary bail.

He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 24, in front of District Judge Nacy Hamill.

For more Lancaster County news: