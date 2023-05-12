A Harrisburg man has been sentenced to seven to 15 years in prison for selling crack cocaine laced with fentanyl to an Elizabethtown man who died after taking the drugs in 2019.

Lancaster County President Judge David Ashworth on Thursday sentenced Thomas Wiley Jr., 30, who was convicted on charges of drug delivery resulting in death and criminal use of a communication facility in the death of Francis March IV, 55. A jury found Wiley guilty on Feb. 8.

According to the original criminal complaint, Elizabethtown police responded to 122 S. Market St. for a report of an unattended death. Officers met with Kimberly Bradley, March’s girlfriend, who said she had not seen him in three days. When she went to visit him, she found him lying dead in the kitchen.

Investigating officers inspected March’s apartment, where they found crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia. They traced a fingerprint on a baggie to Wiley, who was a contact in March’s phone. Wiley admitted having sold March crack cocaine “numerous times.”

Forensic investigators found the crack cocaine was laced with fentanyl and the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office determined March’s cause of death was cocaine and fentanyl toxicity. A forensic pathologist said the level of cocaine alone found in March’s system would have been enough to kill him.

Wiley is incarcerated in Lancaster County Prison.