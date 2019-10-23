A Harrisburg man will spend more than eight years in prison for carjacking an 85-year-old Lancaster County man at knife-point in the city a year ago.

Suudimon Washington, 33, was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court to eight years and four months incarceration, fined $2,000 and ordered to pay $200 restitution. He will also be on supervised release for three years.

Washington pleaded guilty in May to one count of carjacking.

He admitted pulling a knife on the man and forcing him into a Chevrolet Cruze on October 12 near Manor and Laurel streets. The man called 911 about 30 minutes later from the Circle M Campground on Millersville Road. He told police he'd had been dropped off there and the driver fled.

Philadelphia police found the car with Washington and another man in it later that night.

"When a defendant in a high-profile violent crime case such as this is brought to justice and put behind bars, it brings a sense of relief to the community," U.S. Attorney William M. McSwain said in a news release. "And when a particularly vulnerable person is targeted – like children, the disabled or the elderly – it puts us all on edge. Thanks to the work of our investigative partners, Mr. Washington is in prison where he belongs."

