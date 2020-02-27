A Harrisburg man has been charged after robbing a Elizabethtown bank in December, police said.

Steffon T. Chambers, 57, entered M&T Bank around 2:20 p.m. Dec. 9 at 104 South Market Street and demanded cash from the teller, Elizabethtown police said. Chambers then assaulted the teller and escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

The teller was not seriously injured, police said, and no one else was injured during the incident.

After an investigation, Chambers was identified as the suspect in the robbery, police said.

An arrest warrant was issued for Chambers Jan. 16, police said, and he was later found Feb. 26 with help from U.S. Marshals.

Chambers has been charged with one felony count of robbery involving bodily injury, a felony count of robbery involving demanding money and a misdemeanor count of simple assault.

Chambers is being held at Lancaster County Prison, unable to post $250,000, online court documents said.

