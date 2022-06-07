Police in East Lampeter Township arrested a Harrisburg man Monday night after they say he hit a man with his SUV.

Lareese Dequan Howze, 25, was arrested for suspicion of DUI, according to an email from Administrative Lt. Rob Eachus of East Lampeter Township police.

Officers responded around 10:40 p.m. Monday to the 2100 block of Lincoln Highway East for a report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle.

Officers determined a man from Ephrata walked into the right westbound lane of the road from the Motel 6 parking lot. That's when Howze, who was driving a black 2006 Volkswagen Tourareg, hit the man, police said.

The man sustained a severe injury to his left leg, and an ambulance transported him to Lancaster General Hospital.

Eachus said in the email that the incident is still under investigation, and he is unsure if any other charges against Howze are pending at this time.