A Harrisburg man has been arrested in Tuesday morning's robbery of Northwest Bank's Maytown branch, according to Susquehanna Regional police.

Matthew B. Wilson, 27, of Harrisburg, was arrested later Tuesday and was awaiting arraignment at Lancaster County Prison Tuesday evening on charges for the robbery, police said.

Wilson entered the bank at 100 West High St. about 9:30 a.m. and demanded money, police said. He did not show a weapon or give a note.

He fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Wilson confessed, police said. Further details weren't available.

