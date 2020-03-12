Following the recommendations of Governor Tom Wolf, churches in Lancaster County are making changes to their regularly scheduled services and events.

Parishioners of the Diocese of Harrisburg are not obliged to attend Sunday Mass until further notice due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Bishop Ronald W. Gainer, in union with the Bishops of Pennsylvania, said Thursday in a press release.

Parishioners can choose to attend regularly scheduled masses, but are not required to go, the release said. Those who are currently sick, the elderly and those with a compromised immune system are asked to remain at home.

The decision was made due to the concern for the health of parishioners, clergy and staff given the current coronavirus outbreak, the release said.

The Diocese has requested that all parishes take precautions during communion and make other changes to prevent the spread of germs.

Additionally, Worship Center, located along New Holland Pike, is suspending all on-campus worship services, events and ministries for two weeks, beginning March 13, the church said in a release.

Worship Center will be livestreaming their Sunday services online on Facebook and their website.