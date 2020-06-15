For weeks, southeast Pennsylvania was the state’s coronavirus hotspot and Lancaster County was on the western “frontier,” with infection rates lower than the Philadelphia region but higher than most of its neighboring counties.

Now, it appears the Philadelphia region is cooling off faster than we are.

On June 5, Lancaster, Philadelphia and eight other eastern Pennsylvania counties became the last in the state to be officially moved by Gov. Tom Wolf to the “yellow” phase of partially reopening their economies.

In the 10 days since then, Lancaster has had the group’s sharpest jump in new cases (13.2%) and its highest rate of positive tests (11.1%), according to data from the state Department of Health.

The 440 new cases here over 10 days equals a rate of 81 per 100,000 population, which is also the highest among the 10 counties, which include Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, Lehigh, Northampton and Lackawanna.

County officials — who declared their own move to yellow on May 15 — say the local increase is likely due, at least in part, to a new program to test residents and staff in local nursing homes, where rates may be higher. The most important metric, they say, is hospital capacity, and that remains strong.

At the two county hospitals that publicly disclose their coronavirus data (Lancaster General and Wellspan Ephrata), COVID-19 hospitalization numbers have edged up and down each day, but have fallen slightly, overall, from 57 to 52, between June 5 and 15. The two hospitals also reported 11 COVID-19 deaths over the period.

Some have expressed concern that the coronavirus may have started spreading faster recently among the county’s Plain Sect population, and while no specific data is available, Wellspan acknowledged last week that it had seen an increase of Plain Sect patients in the previous two weeks.

While testing has increased here, it has also gone up elsewhere. The number of people tested for COVID-19 increased 18.6% in Lancaster County in the past 10 days. That was about the same as the average increase statewide and slightly above the 17.4% average for the 10 counties that moved to “yellow” on June 5.

Here’s how the number of cases and rate of positive tests has changed in the past 10 days in the 10 counties that moved to yellow on June 5:

Case increases

The 13.2% case increase in Lancaster County compares to increases in Chester, 12.0%; Montgomery, 6.9%; Philadelphia, 5.4%; Bucks and Delaware, both 4.7%; Berks, 3.8%; Northampton, 3.5%; Lehigh, 3.3%; and Lackawanna, 1.7%.

New cases per 100,000 population

While Lancaster’s increase equaled 81 new cases per 100,000 population, the rates for the other nine counties were: Chester, 68; Philadelphia, 65; Montgomery, 62; Delaware, 55; Bucks, 39; Berks, 37; Northampton, 36; Lehigh, 35; and Lackawanna, 13.

Rate of positive tests

Lancaster’s 11.1% of positive tests since June 5 compared with the following rates in the other nine counties: Chester, 8.1%; Montgomery, 7.1%; Philadelphia, 7.0%; Berks, 6.8%; Delaware, 6.6%; Bucks, 4.9%; Lehigh, 4.3%; Northampton, 3.7%; and Lackawanna, 1.6%.

Overall infection rates

While Lancaster has recently seen a sharper case increase than other large counties, it ranks only 13th statewide in its total infection rate since the pandemic began, with 692 cases per 100,000 residents.

The rate per 100,000 residents in the hardest hit counties are: Philadelphia, 1,263; Delaware, 1,221; Lehigh, 1,071; Northampton, 1,063; Berks, 1,027; Montgomery, 954; Luzerne, 893; Bucks, 866; Pike, 864; Lebanon, 839; Monroe, 793; and Lackawanna, 764.