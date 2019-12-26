Food poisoning linked to hard-boiled eggs in food service

FILE - This 2008 file photo shows boiled eggs in a bowl. In December 2019, U.S. health officials investigating a listeria outbreak are telling food service operators not to use hard-boiled eggs sold by the Georgia company Almark Foods. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says seven people in five states have been reported ill so far. That includes one death in Texas.

 Larry Crowe

Almark Foods is recalling all hard-boiled eggs manufactured at the firm's Gainesville, Georgia, facility due to potential Listeria contamination. 

On Dec. 18, 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration notified Almark Foods that the company's hard-boiled and peeled eggs may be linked to a Listeria outbreak that has caused several illnesses and one reported death, said the USDA in a press release. 

"Out of an abundance of caution, Almark is voluntarily expanding its recall to include all product packaged for the retail market manufactured at its Gainesville plant that remains within shelf life," the press release said. This includes dates up to March 2, 2020, the FDA said. 

Brands affected by this recall include:

  • 7 Select
  • Almark Foods
  • Best Choice
  • CMI 
  • Dairy Fresh
  • Deb-El
  • Egglands Best
  • Everday Essentials
  • Farmers Hen House
  • Food Club
  • Fresh Thyme
  • Giant Eagle
  • Great Day
  • Great Value
  • Inspired Organics
  • Kirkland Signature
  • Kroger
  • LIDL
  • Lucerne
  • Members Mark
  • Naturally Better
  • Nellie's 
  • O Organics
  • Peckish
  • Pete & Gerry's
  • Rainbow Farms
  • Rembrandt Foods
  • ShopRite
  • Simple Truth Organics
  • Sunshine
  • Vital Farms
  • Wild Harvest

For a more-detailed list of products, click here

Customers who have purchased hard-boiled eggs from these brands are urged to throw out and not consume the products. 