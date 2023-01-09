Handwriting analysis helped convict Bruno Hauptmann in the 1932 kidnapping and killing of Charles Lindbergh’s baby, a case that transfixed the nation and is often referred to as the crime of the century.

At his trial, eight handwriting experts testified that Hauptmann, an immigrant carpenter, was the author of 14 ransom notes.

Their testimony held great sway over the jury, which convicted Hauptmann. He was executed April 3, 1936.

Clark Sellers, one of the handwriting experts that testified in the trial, published an article in the 1937 issue of the American Institute of Criminal Law and Criminology journal quoting a juror who said, "The most brilliant performances in the witness chair should be credited to the handwriting experts. … Eight handwriting experts of national reputation were introduced and all were interesting. The way they testified showed they were masters of their craft."

Handwriting analysis, or “questioned document examination” as it is known among practitioners and the legal profession, has been called one of the oldest forensic sciences — older even than the use of fingerprint evidence in courts.

Handwriting analysis played a key role in the arrest of Jere Bagenstose, 68, who is accused of killing his estranged wife, Maryann Bagenstose, at their Pequea Township home nearly 40 years ago. He was charged with homicide Dec. 22 and sent to Lancaster County Prison.

According to a state police documents examiner who looked at Jere Bagenstose’s handwriting samples, Bagenstose wrote a note found in the house that he claimed Maryann had written. The note said Maryann left the house to run an errand and would return shortly.

Prosecutors theorize that Jere Bagenstose, to deflect any suspicion he killed his wife, wrote the note and claimed she wrote it. He told police several days after her disappearance that Maryann left him a note saying she went to a nearby Turkey Hill convenience store, but no employee saw her there. Utility workers along the route she would have walked didn’t see her either, according to charging documents.

The note is a linchpin in a case prosecutors will need to build on largely circumstantial evidence. Without a body, figuring out who wrote the note is key.

Letter perfect?

As a legal tool, handwriting analysis has its critics.

D. Michael Risinger and Mark Denbeaux, both emeritus professors at Seton Hall University School of Law in New Jersey, are among them. They’ve written legal papers for decades critical of the field, mainly citing a lack of empirical evidence.

Risinger cited several areas of potential concern based on the limited information he reviewed in the Bagenstose case. He cautioned that he is not a trained document examiner, but said he is “probably better educated in the document examination literature than most document examiners.”

One concern, Risinger said, is that the note the examiner said was written by Jere Bagenstose is short and contains relatively few letters, making it difficult to use for comparison to other writing samples.

Shortly after Maryann’s disappearance, police found a crumpled note in the Bagenstose house that said, “Had to run a quick errand, be right back.”

“In addition,” Risinger said, “there are really two different tasks to be performed by the document examiner: determining whether Maryann did or did not write the note, and the separate task of determining whether Jere Bagenstose did or did not write the note.”

While it’s not clear how many samples of Jere Bagenstose’s writing police have in their possession, Risinger said he would want to know how many of those samples contain his writing from around the time Maryann disappeared.

People’s handwriting changes over time for any number of reasons, including changes in health.

Moreover, Risinger said, he would want to know “how suggestively or nonsuggestively the task was presented to the examiner. … So that the examiner doesn’t know what it is you want him to find.”

The examiner may need to know the samples are decades old, but not necessarily what the case is about, Risinger said. What the examiner is told “needs to be constrained so as not to create an unnecessary — and dangerous — possibility of bias in the results,” he said. “Aside from not providing unnecessary biasing context information, best practice is to score the known writings for diagnostic characteristics before seeing the questioned documents. Whether this was done appropriately is another area of concern.”

Denbeaux, in a separate interview, described questioned document analysis with an expletive equating it to cattle feces.

“The fact is, there are three things handwriting analysts don’t want to admit: No two people write alike. No one person writes alike. And the fact is, we all write alike, because that’s how we all read each other’s writing,” he said.

Denbeaux said, “The question (document examiners) never want to answer is, ‘How many similarities are meaningful?’ … 75%? If you ask them, they say, ‘We don’t count.’ ”

He said examiners pick “features to support their theory.”

Document examiner weighs in

Joseph Rosowski, a forensic document examiner based in suburban Philadelphia, agrees that it’s important for investigators to get handwriting samples of Jere Bagenstose from close to the time Maryann disappeared.

Rosowski has worked on more than 4,100 cases, including one involving a planned charter school in Lancaster in which he determined numerous signatures on a petition supporting the school did not match their supposed signers’ real signatures as found on their voter registration documents.

Even with the significant advances in criminal justice technology, Rosowski said people are still needed to interpret evidence, such as DNA and fingerprints, and give opinions.

“That’s basically the same thing with forensic document examination,” he said.

Rosowski, who spent part of his career as a document examiner in the Philadelphia Police Department, said he considers himself a cleanup batter in a case, building on other evidence and testimony.

“I think the most important thing is to say that in reference to them having the handwriting, it’s not the handwriting that’s going to convict him. If it goes to (court), it's just part of the entire equation of the investigation,” Rosowski said.