When Pennsylvania State Police searched Jere Bagenstose’s Pequea Township house in September, they weren’t necessarily looking for the body of his estranged wife, who’s been missing more than 38 years.

They wanted to find a sample of his handwriting.

Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams said Thursday the sample they obtained matched handwriting on a note collected by police in the days after Maryann Bagenstose was reported missing. That note, Jere told police at the time, was written by his wife on June 5, 1984 — the last day she was seen alive.

Adams said the match in handwriting, numerous inconsistencies in Bagenstose’s account of his activities when Maryann disappeared, and the unlikelihood that the 25-year-old mother would leave her 2-year-old son pointed to one conclusion: Maryann is dead and Jere Bagenstose is responsible.

Bagenstose, 67, is charged with a single count of homicide.

Police arrested him Thursday morning without incident at his home at 167 West Willow Road in Willow Street. He is being held in Lancaster County Prison without bail.

A family member declined to comment when reached by phone Thursday. Bagenstose’s attorney said he hadn’t seen the charging documents and could not comment.

Adams credited “decades of hard work and dedication by law enforcement” for the arrest.

“It was their dedication to the pursuit of justice, their willingness to commit resources to this investigation, combined with the review and analysis of the evidence gathered in this decadeslong investigation by attorneys in my office, that culminated in and led to the arrest today,” Adams said in announcing an arrest in one of the county’s oldest cold cases.

Unlike other recent breaks in high-profile cold cases, the Bagenstose case did not involve scientific advancements in genetic genealogy.

And aside from the handwriting sample investigators pulled from their Sept. 20 search of Bagenstose’s home, investigators don’t appear to have much new evidence.

Such cases are rare and challenging, Adams acknowledged, but said there have been advances in training and the law regarding no-body homicide investigations since the 1980s.

“It would not be unreasonable to conclude in the mid-’80s that if the body was missing, and there was some hope that something was going to break and the body was going to be recovered ... to wait and see whether you would recover a body (before filing charges) because obviously, the recovery of the body would give more evidence to any prosecution," Adams said.

According to Adams and investigators, there is nothing to indicate Maryann is alive: no contact with family or friends, no evidence she took any belongings, no bank accounts opened, no activity on her Social Security number or her credit.

Prosecutors “still have to prove that someone died. And you have to do that circumstantially because we don’t have the body and the length of time that she’s been gone actually helps us in that effort,” Adams said.

Also, because so much information is now available through open-source databases and internet searches, investigators were able to do the initial retrieval of signature samples and other handwriting that Jere Bagenstose would have written on legal documents, Adams said.

The initial investigation

According to Adams and a narrative spelled out in charging documents, police began questioning Jere Bagenstose on June 7, 1984, two days after Maryann disappeared.

He did not report her missing. Her mother, Geraldine Durham, did. (Durham later went by the surname Engongoro and died in February 2016.)

Durham was also concerned that Maryann and Jere had been fighting recently, she told police.

When a Pequea Township police officer spoke with Bagenstose on June 7, Jere said he went to the home where Maryann and his son were living on the morning of June 5. He planned to work on Maryann’s car. When he arrived, he said he found a note on the kitchen table that said she walked to the Turkey Hill convenience store, which was about a mile away. He said he had not seen her since.

After reading the note, Jere Bagenstose said he took the couple’s son with him while he ran some errands and returned around lunchtime.

Bagenstose, who had moved back into the home after Maryann disappeared, told the officer he threw away the note. The officer searched three trash bags, but could not find it.

The next day, another officer noticed freshly dug dirt in the dirt-floor garage and a digging area about 3 by 5 feet. Bagenstose initially told the officer he was leveling the garage to pour cement.

On June 13, 1984, police executed a search warrant on the Bagenstose property. Police found the hole had been enlarged and dug to about 5 feet deep.

And in a wooden nail keg next to a couch in the living room, police found a note that said, “Had to run a quick errand, be right back.”

It is this note, Adams said, that a Pennsylvania State Police documents examiner recently determined was actually written by Jere Bagenstose after comparing it to his handwriting on samples collected during the search of his house three months ago.

Adams said Bagenstose’s account of what happened on June 5, 1984, began to change when he spoke to police on June 13. He told police he had come over to the house the day Maryann disappeared to take her to buy a new car.

He also told police that when Maryann didn’t return by 7:30 p.m., he took their son to his parents’ house, where he had been living. Maryann had been awarded temporary custody in April 1984. (Jere was awarded full custody on June 20, 1984).

On June 15, 1984, during an interview with a Pennsylvania State Police sergeant, Bagenstose said he took his son to Long’s Park after arriving at the house because Maryann wasn’t ready to leave. And when asked about the hole in the garage, this time he said he was digging it to bury trash, then said it was to bury rocks, and then again said he was leveling the floor and then again changed his story to say he took the dirt to his parents’ house to use as fill. (On June 25, 1984, he said he forgot to tell police that another reason he was digging was to look for old bottles, according to charging documents.)

Police also talked to a neighbor that day who said she saw Jere Bagenstose hanging laundry and cleaning up the day Maryann disappeared. The neighbor said she’d never previously seen him there at that time of day, nor had she seen him do laundry or take out the trash.

A friend of Maryann’s told a trooper on June 25, 1984, that Maryann told her the day before she disappeared that she “wanted a divorce, that she would do anything to keep (her son) Jeremy and that she couldn’t stand Jere,” according to charging documents.

Efforts to contact Jeremy Bagenstose by phone and email were not immediately successful Thursday. He previously told LNP | LancasterOnline he did not wish to talk.

Police also talked to motorists on the route Maryann would have walked to the Turkey Hill and talked to PPL workers working along the route, as well as the Turkey Hill manager. None of them saw her, police said. And, police said, three Long’s Park employees told them they did not see Jere Bagenstose’s truck when he said he was there with his son.

Nearly a year later, on May 29, 1985, a trooper interviewed Bagenstose, who told the trooper that several people told him they had seen Maryann. He said he told his attorney about it, so he felt he didn’t have to tell the police himself, charging documents said.

Bagenstose’s attorney at the time later told the trooper that if Bagenstose had told him about reports of sightings of Maryann, the attorney would have passed that on to the trooper.

During a May 1993 interview, Bagenstose told troopers that he saw Maryann at the shore about a year before but had no explanation for why he didn’t tell police at the time, charging documents said.

Bagenstose had also told police he called in sick to his welding job the day Maryann disappeared, but according to charging documents, investigators obtained the logbook from his employer that day and he was listed as an unexcused absence and had not called in. He had also claimed he hurt his arm at work on June 4, 1984, in one interview with police, but police said his employer had no documentation of that.

During the course of the investigation, two people told police Maryann would not have walked to the Turkey Hill because she drove everywhere — even to the post office yards from her house. Her mother told reporters that her daughter would not have walked to the Turkey Hill because she had a slight limp from a car crash when she was younger and needed to wear a lift in her shoe.

Another version and an accusation

On Feb. 22, 1995, two troopers interviewed Bagenstose.

This time, he said Maryann’s note about going to the store was on the counter, that he assumed she meant the Turkey Hill, and he put it in a trash can. “Paper trash I burned, garbage I took to my mom and dad’s to get rid of,” he said, according to charging documents.

He told the troopers he assumed Maryann had gone to see her mother and then when she didn’t come back the next day, that she had gone to Florida to visit her father.

“At this point in the interview, Tpr. (Raymond) Guth told Jere that there was no doubt in his mind that Jere had killed Maryann and it was obvious to anyone who had taken the time to read this investigation,” the charging document said.

The document said Bagenstose did not look at the troopers during the entire interview, but “when confronted regarding killing his wife, Jere's eyes filled with tears; he began nodding in an affirmative manner when Tpr. Guthh discussed the scenario as to what had taken place on the morning that Maryann disappeared when Jere had arrived at the house. Jere developed an obvious tick on the right side of his face and began to profusely sweat,” the document said.

Bagenstose fumbled for a pack of cigarettes and a container of pills in his pocket.

“Jerry never said that he did not kill Maryann; he did state that he didn't hurt her and didn't do anything and would smile and say, ‘No, no, that’s not what happened.’ When Tpr. Guth discussed the fact that his son, Jeremy, was entitled to know the truth as to what happened to his mother, and that Jeremy would know if Jere was lying to him, Jere again began to nod in an affirmative manner and showed obvious signs of nervousness. Jere then stated that Maryann was alive on that day and for some time afterward, though he felt that she was dead at this time. Tpr. Guth responded that this was not so, that she died that morning and that Jere was the one that killed her,” the document said.

The interview ended a short time later, after Bagenstose “stated that he was hungry and had to go to lunch and would get this interview over with quickly,” the document said.

Police spoke to him for about five more minutes, but the documents do not say what about.

“This interview was terminated when Jere stated he was going to lunch,” the document said.

Aside from a brief mention of trying to dupe Bagenstose in a ruse in which police sent Bagenstose a postcard purportedly from Maryann in 1998, the charging documents make no mention of other investigative efforts until the Sept. 20 search that yielded handwriting samples.