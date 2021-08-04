Fourth-grade teacher Katie Harnish held her hands cupped tightly where she stood late Tuesday morning in ankle-deep water, splashing as she scooped a salamander from a small stream bordering the Millersville University campus.

“I’m a total believer in the power of being hands-on in nature,” said Harnish, who visited the stream with a handful of her Penn Manor School District colleagues.

They were attending as part of a new partnership with the university, which received $400,000 in grant funding to provide local elementary school teachers with first-hand training on issues in Lancaster County watersheds.

The goal is that those teachers will then introduce the ideas to their fourth-grade science classes, offering similar hands-on learning to their students, according to Nanette Marcum-Dietrich, a professor of science education and co-director of the Watershed Education Training Institute at Millersville.

“It’s all about getting students outside,” said Marcum-Dietrich, who sought the grant through a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration program set up to fund watershed education opportunities for school-age children.

The grant was awarded this summer, she said.

The ideal outcome, she said, would be to inspire the next generation of local environmental scientists and conservationists. However, simply introducing students to local watershed ecology can be seen as a win, said Marcum-Dietrich.

“Everyone needs to have basic environmental literacy,” Marcum-Dietrich said.

Local streams impaired

In Lancaster County, about half of a total 1,499 stream miles are considered impaired, largely due to pollutants that are carried into streams by stormwater runoff that flows over both agricultural and urban landscapes.

Those pollutants are harmful in local waterways but also can cause problems downstream as they are carried on currents to the Susquehanna River, which empties into the Chesapeake Bay. Environmental regulators have mandated that those waterways be cleaned, and widespread efforts in the county are underway.

“What we do upstream makes an impact,” Marcum-Dietrich said.

Marcum-Dietrich was working to communicate a related message to the Penn Manor teachers as they waded, ankle-deep, into the stream Tuesday near Millerville’s Creek Lodge. There, they turned over rocks to look for water-dwelling insects.

It was part of the multi-day training led by Marcum-Dietrich, as well as Assistant Professor Abdulsalami Ibrahim and Associate Professor Ann Gaudino, who both work in the university’s Education Foundations Department.

On Tuesday, Jerry Egan, Penn Manor’s Assistant Superintendent for Elementary Education, watched from the streambank.

Earlier, he talked about the benefits that the district’s teachers and students will see as a result of the program.

“The purpose is for teachers to have a much greater understanding of what a watershed is and how it impacts the local and regional environment,” he said, hopeful that information can then be passed on to students. “This is a great opportunity for students to learn that the little stream that runs through their neighborhood ultimately flows into something bigger.”

In the district, the program will be presented to fourth-graders because ecology-related topics fit with lessons the students would typically learn at that grade level, Egan said.

Grant will cover 3 years

The $400,000 grant was awarded for a three-year period. And in the first year, only students and teachers in the district’s Hambright and Eshleman elementary schools will participate, Egan said.

However, over the three-year period, Egan said, the plan is to expand to all seven of the district’s elementary schools, with more than a dozen teachers trained.

In those schools, students should benefit from both in-classroom lessons and hands-on fieldwork like water sampling and testing, Marcum-Dietrich said.

Each class should then be able to lean on grant funding to complete real-world projects, she said, giving examples, including tree plantings, rain garden installations and recycling campaigns.

Egan was excited about those projects.

“It just helps make it real for them,” he said. “It hopefully will help boost their interest.”

Harnish, a teacher at Hambright, agreed.

“So many of our students don’t even have access to places like this,” she said while standing in the stream, highlighting the importance of building those environmental connections. “They are ultimately going to be the stewards of this … area.”

Penn Manor was chosen because it shares a watershed with the university, Marcum-Dietrich said.

In addition to the Penn Manor teachers, some Millersville University elementary education students also will get a chance to participate, learning skills to implement in their future classrooms.

Efforts in Virginia

The grant is shared with Virginia Wesleyan University in Virginia Beach, Virginia, which will implement a similar partnership with the nearby Norfolk Collegiate School.

“Over the course of three years, the team behind the project has plans to provide professional development training to 21 elementary teachers, create field experiences for 500 teacher candidates (and) educate more than 1,000 students on the impact of their local actions on watersheds,” program leaders said, referring to efforts in both Pennsylvania and Virginia.