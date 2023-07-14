“It's been amazing to see the excitement of the Lancaster people,” said Murielle Raveloson, president of Hamilton Watch Co. “We always have Lancaster in mind, so the fact that we're actually here is so cool. It gives us a huge joy to be here.”

Raveloson spoke Thursday morning as curious Lancaster-area residents, watch buffs from everywhere and the media poured through the doors to experience Hamilton’s only stand-alone retail store in the United States.

The opening - just in time for the 80th annual National Watch and Clock Convention at the Lancaster County Convention Center - brings the company back to the city where it was founded in 1892 and into a building that served as a wellspring of talent for Hamilton and other watchmakers.

The new Hamilton store at 147 N. Duke St. occupies the former home of the Ezra F. Bowman’s Sons, a retail watch shop that closed in 1992, the same year Hamilton stopped assembling watches at its Lancaster city plant at 917 Columbia Ave. The upper floors housed Bowman Technical Institute, which trained generations of watchmakers.

The building sat largely untouched since the store closed and school moved, allowing Hamilton to reuse vintage display cases in the building’s unaltered historic interior.

Center stage in the new store are recent timepieces, which range roughly from $500 to $3,000. There are also historical watches on display next to their modern counterparts to showcase the evolution in style and size.

For movie buffs, film watches on display include the Ventura, featured on the wrist of Elvis Presley in the 1961 film “Blue Hawaii,” the Khaki Field Murph from 2014’s “Interstellar,” and the most recent addition to the canon, the Boulton wristwatch, as worn by Harrison Ford in this year’s “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.”

Thursday’s opening is the first flowering of the building’s renaissance promised in April when it was purchased by the owners of Brent L. Miller Jewelers & Goldsmiths, which have a retail operation at 1610 Manheim Pike in Manheim Township.

"This came together pretty quickly, only in a few months. Obviously, we've been partnered with Hamilton for many years and have a strong relationship. I think they're interested in Lancaster, and that interest has continued to grow in recent years and led to this,” said Ryan Miller, president of Brent L. Miller and one of the sons of its namesake founder who graduated from Bowman Technical School in 1976.

For the Brent L. Miller owners, securing a watchmaking retailer with historic Lancaster connections as a first-floor tenant is a key component of the plan to preserve and showcase the history of the building that was built for the Bowman Technical School, which began operating there in 1912. Housed in the upper two floors of the Duke Street building, the Bowman Technical School moved in 1977 to 220 W. King St., where it closed in 1992.

While uses for the building’s upper two floors haven’t been finalized, Miller said possibilities include using space to host programs on watchmaking, setting up displays of historic timepieces, and offering studio space for local watchmakers.

The Duke Street building was bought in 1998 by Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni, who changed very little about the building, even maintaining the historic jewelry cases which now hold Hamilton watches.

According to Raveloson, the plan to reinvigorate the building only came about in April and required a quick turnaround, made easier by being able to utilize the building’s historic features.

As part of the preparations for the new store’s opening, the building’s original mechanical clocks facing the corner of Duke and Chestnut streets were taken down for restoration. Melanie Chud, director of operations at Brent L. Miller, said that the outside clocks are currently being refurbished to working order and will adorn the outside wall again in the coming months.

Opening day

Hamilton employees could be seen wiping down the glass display cases regularly as onlookers, some bare-wristed and some sporting museum-ready time pieces themselves, took close looks at watches both brand new and many decades old on Thursday morning.

The opening of the store coincided with the first day of the annual convention of the National Association of Watch & Clock Collectors, which is being held at the Lancaster County Convention Center. The association’s headquarters is at The National Watch & Clock Museum in Columbia.

Miller said that, regardless of price points or pre-existing knowledge of wristwatches, the average Lancastrian can find something worth wearing at the Hamilton store.

“A watch is a reflection of your personality and style, so it's totally led by that,” said Miller. “To me, Hamilton is a really special brand to wear when you live in Lancaster because of the history.”

Hamilton stopped assembling watches here in 1992 when it laid off its last 10 employees at the Columbia Avenue plant which once had some 2,000 workers. Actual production of watch parts had ended at the plant in 1969 as most of that work moved to Switzerland.

Hamilton Watch got its start here in 1892 after a group of Lancaster businessmen bought the assets of Keystone Standard Watch Co. out of bankruptcy. For decades, Hamilton had a large factory on Columbia Avenue, now home to Clock Towers apartments, the New School and other occupants. The company became a leading employer locally and its products some of the best-known ever to be made in Lancaster.

Hamilton’s local workforce grew to more than 2,000 in the 1940s, 1950s and 1960s, as the company diversified beyond its basic watchmaking business into defense and other products. Hamilton Watch eventually spun off those other activities as independent companies.

Meanwhile, its watchmaking business began losing out to foreign competitors, and in the late 1960s, the company responded by beginning to shift some of its own production overseas while continuing to assemble some watches here.

In 1974 Hamilton was sold to what is now The Swatch Group, a Swiss manufacturer of watches and jewelry whose other watch brands include Omega, Harry Winston and Swatch. Hamilton maintained a watch repair shop in Greenfield until 2004.

“I think that it's terrific that Hamilton is returning to Lancaster, even if only as a retail store. It is a fitting acknowledgement of their historical roots,” said Rene Rondeau, a California-based expert on Hamilton watches whose book, ‘The Watch of the Future,” details Hamilton’s development of an electric watch in 1957.

“I also think that the revitalization of the Bowman building is a wonderful step. It's extremely fortunate that the old fixtures were kept intact,” Rondeau said. “The restored building, along with the Hamilton boutique, should make it a destination for watch lovers from all over.”

If You Go What: Hamilton Watch Company retail store. Where: 149 N. Duke St., Lancaster city. Hours: Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. More info: hamiltonwatch.com.