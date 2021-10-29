As trick-or-treaters plan to hit the streets for Halloween this weekend, rain is expected to soak Lancaster County – at least Friday and Saturday.

Heavy rain is expected today throughout much of the state, but especially Lancaster County, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

NWS issued a hazardous weather outlook for more than two dozen counties for "soaking rainfall" which may cause flooding.

Between one and two inches of rain is possible in Lancaster, according to NWS. Minor and localized flooding may happen in some areas.

Rain is likely after 9 a.m. today, NWS said. There is a 100% chance of rain tonight, and up to half an inch of rainfall is possible.

Temperatures will peak around 57 today, dropping to 53 tonight.

Rain is expected to linger around throughout the day Saturday and into Saturday night, with the weather clearing back up on Sunday and Monday. NWS predicts that Lancaster could see up to 2 inches of rain through Saturday.

The storms coming through Lancaster County today are the same storms that spawned tornadoes in the South earlier this week, according to Millersville University's Weather Information Center director Kyle Elliott.

Those southern tornadoes bring October's tornado count to 129, Elliott said, adding that it's the most tornadoes on record for October in the U.S.

Saturday and Sunday are expected to be back in the 60s, though colder weather is expected to follow.

NWS said in a tweet earlier this week that early models show a chance of snow in the forecast for the western part of the state, primarily beginning on Tuesday.

👀 Several computer models are indicating the potential for some snowflakes next Tuesday night into Wednesday in NW PA.❄️#PAwx pic.twitter.com/jgTJgkTELo — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) October 27, 2021

Elliott doesn't think Lancaster will see any snow, however.

"Pinpointing amounts or the exact location is impossible at this point," Elliott said. "But climatology would suggest that the models show too much snow too far south and east right now."

After a nice Thursday, the weather will take a turn for the worst on Friday. Light rain will overspread the Lower Susquehanna Valley between ~ 10 a.m. and noon, with the heaviest rain slated for ~ 3 - 9 p.m. in LanCo. Grab the umbrella before heading out the door in the morning! — MU Weather Center (@MUweather) October 28, 2021

He added that a "cold shot" of chilly air will likely come through the area in the first week of November, but thinks more mild weather is ahead for next month.

And despite the drop in temperature this past week, Elliott said this has been the second-warmest October on record since 1914.