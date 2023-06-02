Lancaster County could see some hail this afternoon as a thunderstorm races through, according to an alert issued by the National Weather Service in State College.

The storm is expected to last through 3:30 p.m. across the central part of the county. NWS reports there could be pea-size hail, around .25 inches in diameter, and winds up to 40 miles per hour. People are encouraged to seek shelter.

Areas expected to see impact include Lancaster, Ephrata, Columbia, Lititz, Millersville, Willow Street, Mount Joy, Manheim, East Petersburg, Akron, Leola, Salunga-Landisville, Maytown, Rothsville, Mountville, Marietta, Wrightsville Brickerville, Leacock and Safe Harbor.