If January seemed warmer than usual, that's because it was, according to Eric Horst, Millersville meteorologist.

Days in January broke and tied records for warm temperatures. And, overall, it has been the 8th warmest January on record, said Horst in an email with LNP | LancasterOnline.

"Winters are highly variable in Lancaster," Horst said. "It's always been that way ... So while this mild weather has been notable, it's not unprecedented."

Heading into February, Horst said in a discussion post that he wasn't expecting a "total pattern reversal," meaning that the switch to snowy weather and sustained cold is not likely for the next few weeks.

February begins on Saturday.

Lancaster County is forecast to see temperatures in the low 40s until Monday, when the temperature is expected to jump to 61 degrees, according to AccuWeather.

As of Friday afternoon, Tuesday is expected to be 63 degrees and cloudy, according to AccuWeather.

Temperatures are expected to cool down with Wednesday rain, and return to the low 40s by Thursday, according to AccuWeather forecasts.