Pennsylvania's largest community college will switch to remote instruction from March 23 through April 5.

HACC, which has a campus in Lancaster, joins numerous colleges and universities across the state making the move as they take steps toward mitigating the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"Your health and safety and that of our employees are our top priority," HACC president John Sygielski said Sunday in a letter to students. "With a worldwide pandemic, great care must be taken to plan and communicate transparently, professionally, quickly, ethically and thoughtfully."

The announcement comes days after HACC extended its spring break by a week. It now runs until March 22.

Students are asked not to return to campus, Sygielski's letter stated.

Millersville University; Franklin & Marshall, Thaddeus Stevens, Elizabethtown and Lancaster Bible colleges; Pennsylvania College of Art & Design and Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences made similar announcements in recent days.

On Friday, Gov. Tom Wolf ordered the closure of all Pennsylvania public schools serving students in kindergarten through 12th grade for two weeks.

The same day, Daniel Greenstein, the chancellor for the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education directed no in-person instruction to take place during that same period.