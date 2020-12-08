Pennsylvania's largest community college will hold its first-ever fully virtual commencement ceremony next week.

The nontraditional event will honor HACC's spring graduates whose commencement ceremony was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic as well as those who completed their studies in the summer and fall.

It will stream live on HACC's YouTube channel Dec. 15 at 6 p.m.

Scheduled speakers include college President John Sygielski, psychology professor and U.S. Air Force veteran Patrick McMunn, early care and education graduate Kathy Naylor and HACC alumna Brianna Campbell.

HACC serves about 19,000 students at its five Pennsylvania campuses, including one in Lancaster, online and via workforce development and continuing education training.

Most classes have been conducted online since March and will remain that way through the spring semester.