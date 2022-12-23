HACC pharmacy technician students can now receive full reimbursement from UPMC for the cost of their program if they agree to a two-year work agreement with the Pittsburgh-based health care chain.

Students who complete HACC’s 20-week Pharmacy Technician Certificate program and are hired at UPMC will receive payments equivalent to the full cost of the program in their first year with UPMC, in addition to their salaries. As part of the UPMC Scholars program partnership, each student must work two years at a UPMC facility in central Pennsylvania.

The cost of HACC’s program is $2,160 in total. Students in the program are still responsible for HACC tuition and the cost of textbooks. While working with UPMC, graduates will earn $90 every two weeks for 24 pay periods.

“Pharmacy technicians are a crucial part of the team that ensures our patients receive the medications they need," Lou Baverso, president, UPMC in Central Pa said in a news release. "Our partnership with HACC allows students to earn this important certification, gain valuable work experience, and have the cost of the program be reimbursed."

Pharmacy technicians work with pharmacists to prepare and deliver medications to patients while maintaining accurate inventory and patient records.

While enrolled in HACC’s online course, students can work in a UPMC Pharmacy Department as a paid tech-in-training to gain hands-on experience.

Students who complete the program can test for the nationally recognized credential of Certified Pharmacy Technician.

Classes start Jan. 23 and interested students must enroll by Jan. 20.

To register for an information session, enroll in the program or learn more about course, visit www.hacc.edu/ProgramsandCourses/Programs/HealthCareers/Pharmacy-Technician.cfm or contact the HACC health care education staff at 717-221-1354 or nchealth@hacc.edu.

In-state tuition for a semester at the Harrisburg-based community college is $4,282.50.

UPMC is the largest nongovernmental employer in Pennsylvania, employing 92,000 at 40 hospitals and 800 doctors’ offices and outpatient sites.

More Information To learn more about the UPMC Scholars Program, attend one of the following virtual information sessions: Tuesday, Jan. 10, noon to 1 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 11, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. To register for a session, contact the HACC health care education staff at sebiggs@hacc.edu.