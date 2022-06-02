HACC honors students can transfer to Franklin & Marshall College beginning in the fall under an agreement between the schools.

The partnership allows honors students completing HACC’s one-year liberal studies certificate to transfer as sophomores and those earning an associate degree in applied science to transfer as juniors, the school states in a press release. According to HACC’s website, honors students must have a 3.5 GPA or higher.

The agreement allows F&M, which graduated 38 students from Lancaster County this year, to expand enrollment opportunities to central Pennsylvania students while giving HACC students another way to pursue a bachelor’s degree, according to the press release.

“HACC is pleased to partner with F&M, a selective and highly regarded college in our service region where HACC honor students will experience a challenging and robust education in the liberal arts tradition, preparing them for careers in business and medicine, for example,” said John J. Sygielski, HACC president.

F&M President Barbara Altmann said the college wants to be a part of Pennsylvania’s post-secondary education network “and this agreement with HACC is an excellent starting point.”

HACC, with 14,023 students, is the largest of Pennsylvania’s community colleges and has campuses in Lancaster, Gettysburg, Harrisburg, Lebanon and York counties. Its Lancaster campus is located in East Lampeter Township.

Founded in 1787, F&M’s enrollment includes more than 2,400 students from 45 states and 47 countries. Its campus is located in Lancaster city.