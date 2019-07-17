HACC, PCA&D articulation agreement

HACC and PCA&D representatives renewed and expanded an articulation agreement on July 10, 2019. Pictured from left are Debbie Bazarsky, PCA&D dean of enrollment, engagement, and diversity; PCA&D President Michael Molla; HACC President John Sygielski; and Cynthia Doherty, HACC provost and vice president of academic affairs.

 HACC

HACC graduates could be eligible for a $1,000 scholarship if they transfer to Pennsylvania College of Art & Design under a renewed and expanded agreement between the two institutions.

Under the agreement, graduates from HACC’s photography, art, and graphic and interactive design programs who enroll with a GPA of 3.0 or above could apply for a $1,000 PCA&D Partnership Scholarship, renewable for one year.

Eligible HACC graduates will also have their application and portfolio requirements waived.

“Students transferring to PCA&D have a solid groundwork to matriculate beautifully to thrive with the rigorous curriculum and build their leadership skills at PCA&D, as they become the future leaders within their creative fields,” Michael Molla, president of the art college, said in a statement.

The agreement, signed July 10, expands upon one signed in 2016 that only included graduates from HACC’s photography program.