HACC graduates could be eligible for a $1,000 scholarship if they transfer to Pennsylvania College of Art & Design under a renewed and expanded agreement between the two institutions.
Under the agreement, graduates from HACC’s photography, art, and graphic and interactive design programs who enroll with a GPA of 3.0 or above could apply for a $1,000 PCA&D Partnership Scholarship, renewable for one year.
Eligible HACC graduates will also have their application and portfolio requirements waived.
“Students transferring to PCA&D have a solid groundwork to matriculate beautifully to thrive with the rigorous curriculum and build their leadership skills at PCA&D, as they become the future leaders within their creative fields,” Michael Molla, president of the art college, said in a statement.
The agreement, signed July 10, expands upon one signed in 2016 that only included graduates from HACC’s photography program.