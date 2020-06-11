Pennsylvania's largest community college is extending online instruction through the fall semester.

HACC, which serves about 19,000 students at its five campuses, including one in Lancaster, announced the move Thursday.

The announcement comes about a week after the Pennsylvania Department of Education released preliminary guidance allowing postsecondary institutions to start gradually reopening as early as last Friday, June 5, but with strict social distancing and protective health measures in place.

The state's public universities, meanwhile, approved a framework this week that allows for a return to in-person instruction in the fall.

Instead of following their lead, HACC has opted to remain closed until at least Dec. 31, 2020, with the exception of hands-on or experiential components of approved programs.

"One lesson I have taken from this experience is that our College can innovate at a rapid pace," President John Sygielski stated in a message to students and employees Thursday. "I believe that we have taken on this challenge with a positive spirit and will make improvements that will extend beyond the pandemic."

The decision, and those to come, was based on protecting the health of students and employees, Sygielski said.