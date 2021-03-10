The state’s largest community college will extend online instruction through the fall 2021 semester.

HACC, which serves about 19,000 students at its five campuses, including one in Lancaster County, announced Wednesday evening that all classes would be taught online except for approved on-campus classes and services next semester.

HACC’s fall 2021 classes will be taught online through remote instruction & virtual learning except for approved on-campus classes and services. Campuses will remain closed to the public until at least Dec. 20, 2021. Visit https://t.co/pnW2Z4wOHK for details. — HACC (@HACC_info) March 10, 2021

The college system has moved instruction mostly online since the COVID-19 pandemic began spreading in the state in spring 2020.

The campuses remain closed to the public and will only be open for “employees approved to be on campus for classes and scheduled appointments for select student services,” through Dec. 20, 2021.

The announcement comes in the midst of a COVID-19 vaccine allocation and administration push from county, state and federal government agencies. An LNP | LancasterOnline analysis found that vaccinations in the county will need to ramp up quickly to inoculate all of the 432,000 adults in Lancaster by the end of June.

As of Tuesday, about 76,368 county residents — or about 18% of the adult population — had been either partially or fully protected against the coronavirus, according to the state Department of Health. At the current pace, vaccinating all of Lancaster’s adults could drag out until December, the analysis found.