HACC is extending online instruction and student services through the spring 2021 semester, it announced Wednesday.

"The exception will be hands-on/experiential components of approved programs," its statement said.

HACC appears to be the first higher education institution with a presence in Lancaster County to announce it's planning to have classes primarily online in the spring.

The community college says it serves about 17,000 students in the region and has campuses in Gettysburg, Harrisburg, Lancaster, Lebanon and York.

HACC president and CEO John “Ski” Sygielski said he continues "to be impressed and inspired by our students and employees who have worked so hard to make the successful transition of HACC’s instruction and services to online.”

Additional information posted on its website says campuses will be closed until May 14, 2021, and as a result all exercise facilities, food services, internal and external events "such as walks/runs or car shows" are also closed or canceled until then.

Fall commencement program is planned for Dec. 15 and will be a virtual event, the website says.