West Lampeter Township residents have long awaited upgrades to Gypsy Hill and Long Rifle roads, but they will have to hold out a little longer before the construction project makes it over the finish line.

The township began planning a revamp of the intersection before the pandemic as a way to address problems at one of its busiest roadways. The roads previously came together before separating again about 100 feet later, creating two intersections. A one-lane bridge on Gypsy Hill Road over Big Spring Run also made navigating the area difficult during heavy traffic.

The project combines the Gypsy Hill and Long Rifle intersections into one with an added turn lane. The bridge and roadway also are being widened. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation currently considers their size “substandard” for two-way traffic.

Residents started reaching out to The Watchdog in droves when they noticed a sign at the intersection indicating the project would end in early July. A month later, “road closed” signs remain, and residents are tired of waiting.

Steve Paradise, a Conestoga Township resident who often travels through West Lampeter, recently rode his bike through the area to investigate the progress after months of “lengthy” detours. He discovered a freshly paved road with brand new lines, though the road was still blocked off.

“While I understand that driving around barricades is illegal, I also didn’t see why the roads were still closed to begin with and why the barricades were still in place,” Paradise said.

The project might look finished, but it hasn’t been declared complete by PennDOT yet. One stretch of roadway still needs to be paved, which PennDOT spokesperson Dave Thompson said will happen by the end of this week, if everything goes to plan. That means the barricades will finally come down and the roads will open for good.

The construction delays were part of a domino effect among stakeholders in the project. PennDOT couldn’t finish paving until PPL Electric Utilities removed poles from the area. Those poles couldn’t come down until PPL got approval to move them from the various companies that hang wires on the poles.

Township Manager Dee Dee McGuire said officials anxiously await the project’s completion. She is confident the new design will create a safer roadway, but noted only time will tell whether the project is ultimately successful.

Thompson said 80% of crashes on Gypsy Hill Road involve a vehicle hitting a fixed object, which indicates a problem with road alignment or width. By widening the road, drivers should be safer.

Aside from safety, McGuire said township officials were mindful of future development when they began the project. Nothing is approved yet, but she said a future east-west connection through the township could involve Long Rifle Road, so the roads needed to be prepared for heavier traffic.

