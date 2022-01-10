Lancaster County will see some frigid temperatures today and tomorrow before making way for slightly warmer, dry weather that should last throughout the week, according to a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in State College.

A hazardous weather outlook for Lancaster County was issued Monday morning by NWS, predicting strong winds, creating wind chills in the 10 to 15 degree range. The wind chill could feel like 5 degrees tonight and into early Tuesday, NWS said.

Tuesday is forecast to be the coldest day of this winter so far, with a high near 21 degrees that is expected to drop to about 11 degrees overnight, said meteorologist Charles Ross. Today will see similar temperatures, reaching the high-20s during the day and the low teens at night.

Gusts of wind will average around 11 to 17 mph, but could reach upward of 32 mph, NWS said.

Temperatures will already be in the low-20s this morning due to an overnight cold front, Ross said.

Even with the chilly temperatures, the week should be dry, and there should still be some sun each day, Ross said.

That dry weather will continue into Wednesday, which will see temperatures warm into the mid-30s. Thursday will reach the low-40s, with Friday expected to see similar temperatures.

Overnight temperatures Wednesday, Thursday and Friday are expected to be in the mid-20s.

A storm system could develop in the region later in the work week which could result in snow showers Saturday, though forecasts are uncertain at the moment, Ross said. Temperatures are expected to reach the mid- to high-30s that day.