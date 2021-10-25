Strong thunderstorms in southern and central Lancaster County tonight could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

The storms were detected by radar moving north at 40 mph along a line from Pleasant Hill to near Hampstead, bringing wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph, NWS said in a special weather statement at 7:01 p.m.

NWS urged people to seek shelter inside a building if outdoors.

Locations expected to be impacted include Lancaster city, Columbia, Millersville, Willow Street, New Holland, East Petersburg, Leola, Paradise, Slunga-Landisville, among other areas.

The storms are expected to last through around 8 p.m.