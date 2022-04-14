Rain and thunderstorms are possible throughout Lancaster County today, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Mostly sunny skies with a high near 79 are expected today, turning to showers and windy thunderstorms later tonight.

The changeover to rain and possible thunderstorms will likely happen after 4 p.m., NWS said. There's an 80% chance of rain today and a 60% chance of thunderstorms tonight.

The weather service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Lancaster County, warning of a "threat for scattered damaging thunderstorm wind gusts" this afternoon and evening.

Wind gusts around 15 to 20 mph are possible this afternoon, with some gusts capable of reaching 30 mph.

Temperatures will slowly drop back into highs in the 60s and 50s this weekend.

Friday is expected to be mostly sunny, with rain returning to the county on Saturday.