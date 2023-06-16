Storm Clouds

Dark clouds roll over a farm before a thunderstorm opens up along Meadowvalley Road in Warwick Twp. Thursday April 9, 2020.

 CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer

Storms could pass through Lancaster County on Friday, as the National Weather Service out of State College issued a hazardous weather outlook for the late morning and afternoon. 

Showers and thunderstorms could bring gusty winds, cloud-to-ground lightning and possible small hail across Lancaster County, and water could pool in low-lying areas and small streams. 

This is the third day with storms passing through after a plummet in air quality last week due to Canadian wildfires, following the driest May on record. The NWS is predicting low chances of rain on Saturday at 20%, and slightly higher for Monday and Tuesday at 30%.

