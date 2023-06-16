Storms could pass through Lancaster County on Friday, as the National Weather Service out of State College issued a hazardous weather outlook for the late morning and afternoon.

Showers and thunderstorms could bring gusty winds, cloud-to-ground lightning and possible small hail across Lancaster County, and water could pool in low-lying areas and small streams.

This is the third day with storms passing through after a plummet in air quality last week due to Canadian wildfires, following the driest May on record. The NWS is predicting low chances of rain on Saturday at 20%, and slightly higher for Monday and Tuesday at 30%.