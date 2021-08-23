Strong thunderstorms Monday evening could bring powerful winds to parts of Lancaster County, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Doppler radar began tracking a strong thunderstorm over East Petersburg at 6:12 p.m., moving southeast at 35 mph, NWS said in a special weather statement. The storms are expected to impact portions of central Lancaster and southeastern York counties through at least 6:45 p.m.

The storms could bring pea-sized hail of about a quarter of an inch and gusty winds of up to 50 mph, bringing the potential to knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects, NWS said. Minor damage to outdoor objects is also possible.

People who are outside are encouraged to consider seeking shelter inside a building or vehicle.

Frequent cloud to ground lighting is also occurring in the storms, NWS said. Lighting can strike as many as 10 miles away from a thunderstorm.

Areas expected to be impacted by the storms include Lancaster, Lititz, Millersville, Willow Street, Mount Joy, Manheim, East Petersburg, Leola, Salunga-Landisville, Rothsville, Strasburg, Mountville, Quarryville, Delta, Wakefield, Leacock, Smithville, Holtwood, Shenks Ferry and Safe Harbor.