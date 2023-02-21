Gusty winds will accompany warm temperatures and rainy weather in Lancaster County into Tuesday afternoon.

Wind gusts could reach as high as 50 mph, which has prompted National Weather Service in State College to issue a wind advisory for the county from 1 to 7 p.m. The advisory was issued for 12 counties in central Pennsylvania including Lancaster County.

NWS predicts a chance of showers before 1 p.m., with showers and thunderstorms likely between 1 and 4 p.m. The weather agency cautioned that some of the thunderstorms could be strong and produce small hail.

Winds from the west will reach speeds of 15 to 30 mph, but gusts could reach as high as 50 mph, according to NWS. The winds could blow around small objects, knock down branches and potentially cause power outages.

NWS issues wind advisories when it expects sustained winds of 31 to 39 mph for an hour or more, or wind gusts of 46 to 57 mph.

The NWS said to expect several strong thunderstorms with gusty winds and the possibility of small hail this afternoon.

The NWS advises residents secure loose outdoor objects and to use caution while driving, especially high profile vehicles, such as pickup trucks, RVs, semi-trucks and other transportation with significant surface area.