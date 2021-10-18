Gunshots rang out over the steadily piped in background music of the mall at Park City Center in Lancaster, turning what would have been an ordinary Sunday into one of “total chaos and panic” for shoppers and employees sent fleeing for cover.

Several shots were fired.

Someone lay bleeding on the mall floor amid kiosks.

An armed bystander in a gray sweatshirt and ball cap with sunglasses on the brim, held a pistol trained on a shooting victim as he shouted orders.

Fifteen people hid in a single-person store bathroom, along with a newborn, terrified.

Several videos posted to social media as well as interviews with witnesses capture the immediate aftermath of Sunday’s shooting at Park City Center, which began with two males who knew one another in an altercation, according to Lancaster police.

One three-minute clip shows a man wearing blue jeans, a gray sweatshirt and a black ball cap with sunglasses perched on the bill. He is holding a small handgun with both hands, pointing it at a male on the ground in the walkway of the JC Penney wing.

“Roll over on your stomach! Now!,” he yells. The male, wearing black pants and a black hoodie, appears to be bleeding slightly from the face. He is conscious and moving.

The armed man directs or allows a heavily tattooed man from behind a kiosk to help the injured male.

The unidentified man would appear to be the bystander Lancaster police said shot one of several people involved in the initial gunfire, then kept control until security and police arrived.

Police interviewed and released the bystander; he was lawfully armed, police said. A witness said the bystander had a concealed-carry permit; police have not said if that is the case.

Police said the bystander had been shopping when he heard the shots, came over and “then engaged the subjects fighting over the gun and fired shots, striking one of the suspects.”

It is not clear if the male in black on the ground was shot by bystander or whether the bystander shot one of two other males police said had been shot.

Police have declined to answer questions, with a spokesman saying they are being deliberate about what they’re releasing.

“The investigation is continuing and will be very active, as investigators piece together video footage from many different sources to get a better understanding of what happened. The investigation will also focus on the events that preceded the initial altercation and what led to the shooting,” police said in a statement around 12:30 p.m. on Monday.

The initial shooting stemmed from an altercation between two males who knew each other and at least one of them — a 16-year-old boy — had a gun, according to police. They, and other people, then struggled for the gun and the 16 year old fired at least two shots, striking at least one of the people involved in the altercation.

A female shopping with her family was shot in the arm, police said. None of the injuries were life-threatening; it was not clear how many victims had to be hospitalized, but two people were treated and released, police said.

The 16-year-old will be charged, according to police. As of Monday evening, publicly available online court records had not shown charges filed. He was still hospitalized as of Monday afternoon.

Police asked that anyone with information call them at 717-735-3301.

‘I felt so helpless’

The shooting happened around 2:20 p.m. and sent shoppers and employees scrambling.

Hana Ali, 57 and her sister own the Tabarak Al-Hana, an international food store at the mall. Her sister Maal Al-Hussiny, 67, was working when the shooting happened.

Ali was not in the store at the time but Al-Hussiny called her and Ali returned to the store.

"I've been in the mall for almost 25 years and nothing like this happened," Ali said.

Ali said she was still feeling shocked and a little unwell Monday.

"We have to be careful, but things happen," she said, adding that she is originally from Iraq and lived through the Desert Storm War. "Life must go on."

When Michaela Wood, 24, returned to Francesca's, which is located near the scene of the shooting, Monday morning she said she “felt sick to my stomach."

Wood, a manager at the store, was shopping at the T.J. Maxx in Parkview Plaza across from the mall when one of her employees called her about the shooting.

She left the store and walked toward the mall.

"I started hearing the sirens as I was on the phone with her and just kind of gave her that peace of mind that I hear the sirens," Wood said.

She was not permitted to enter the store so she kept in touch with her three team members over the phone.

"I felt so helpless," Wood said. "I thought 'do I just run in there and help or what do I do right now?' … The amount of phone calls I got thanking [the employees] made me beyond proud of them."

In hiding

Lydia Hamer, 20, of Quentin, grew up going to Park City Center with her grandmother when she was younger.

On her most recent trip to the mall with her boyfriend Sunday, the couple found themselves crammed in a single-person employee bathroom with 13 others, including a newborn child, in the back of Journey’s after the gunshots rang out.

Hamer and her boyfriend were walking toward the center circle after leaving another store when they heard a loud bang, she recalled.

“I don’t think anyone processed it,” she said. “Everyone froze, and then when the second (gunshot) happened, that’s when the screaming started.”

The couple rushed into Journeys, the nearest store to them, where they ran back to the bathroom and barricaded the door with whatever they had around — a metal Journey’s sign and a plastic shelf. They stayed there for about 30 minutes.

“Everyone was decently calm,” Hamer said, adding that one woman did start crying. “It was absolutely terrifying.”

The Journey’s employees, who Hamer guessed were all in their early 20s, knew exactly what to do, she said.

“They were amazing,” she said.

Hamer said that her and her boyfriend plan on going back sometime soon, hopefully to suppress the trauma from Sunday.

‘Total chaos and panic’

On a typical Sunday shopping trip, Dora Aipa, 51, was looking at earrings in Hot Topic with her 13 year-old daughter, Tori Stewart. Her sons, Logan, 19, and Ashton, 16, were waiting patiently outside the store.

Dora Aipa heard a “pop pop” and in a matter of seconds looked down to see her daughter gone as she was swept into a sea of people rushing toward an exit at the back of the store. She tried to call 911, but her hand was far too shaky, she said. The time on the phone was 2:20 p.m.

“I was like ‘Oh, my God, I don’t even have my gun. Where are my kids?’” said Dora Aipa, who has a concealed-carry license. “I was in total panic. I just froze, there was no fight or flight. I literally froze because I looked down and I didn't see my daughter.”

The mother of seven recalled hearing constant screaming from those around her. At the forefront of her mind were the children — including the dozens of babies in strollers she had seen earlier that day.

“We were packed in like sardines,” Dora Aipa said. “It was total chaos and panic.”

She and several others were trapped in the employee hallway behind Hot Topic. The exit door at the end of the hallway was locked.

“[Logan Aipa] just took his shoulder and banged it so hard into the door and busted the door open,” injuring his shoulder, she said.

When Dora Aipa got to her car 20 minutes later, she learned that her sons had run into Hot Topic and that the Hot Topic employee she had been speaking with moments before had whisked her daughter to safety.

“She just saw the guns and her instinct was to protect my daughter who's standing right next to her,” Dora Aipa said of the employee she called “girl with the rainbow hair.”

“She shielded my daughter, because the shooting was right outside the store… this girl needs to be thanked,” Dora Aipa said

Her other son, Ashton Aipa, had tripped over a box in the hallway and fell on another person fleeing the shooting. In the scuffle, he lost his shoes, stubbed his toe and twisted his ankle. Dora Aipa said her son, who is diagnosed with Asperger's, didn't like to be in public even before the shooting.

“He’s scared to go out in public,” she said, adding that he was most upset that he had fallen on top of someone else. “He’s severely traumatized… he could not sleep last night.”

At her car, Dora Aipa quickly tucked her gun into her holster. As she waited, crying inside of the car, parents of employees still inside came up to her. They wanted to know if she had been in the mall, and if, maybe, she had seen their children.

“I've been through a lot of stuff in my life but this is the worst thing I have ever been through,” Dora Aipa said.

'I don't think anyone processed it'

Lindsay Kahn, a spokeswoman for Chicago-based mall owner Brookfield Properties, said in a statement, “We recognize that (Sunday) was a frightening experience for our shopping center community, and we are saddened to have been the location for such an unfortunate incident. While we never disclose details of our security program, we constantly monitor and adjust our safety protocols.”

The mall does have a no-weapons policy, which is posted at entrances. She declined comment about the bystander having a gun, despite the policy, citing the investigation.