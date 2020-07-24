Two Lancaster County homes were raided on Thursday in a multi-county bust of a drug ring that peddled synthetic marijuana, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's office.

The bust resulted in five arrests, including one Lancaster city woman. More than 60 pounds of drugs, thousands of dollars in cash and an array of firearms were seized, the district attorney's office said.

Berks County officials called the raids "Operation Crystal Blue" and said the initial target of the operation was Noel D. Rivera, 34, of West Reading.

Devon Given, 31, of Lancaster, was arrested when police raided 618 Third Street in the city, the district attorney's office said. Police also raided a house in the first block of South Sixth Street in Columbia.

Given was a bulk supplier of synthetic cannabinoids for Rivera, according to poliice. She is charged with more than a dozen felonies and is currently in Berks County Prison on $150,000 monetary bond.

Police have also issued a warrant for Charles Matthew, 39, of Lancaster, and another man, not from Lancaster, the district attorney's office said.

Matthew previously lived in the 200 block of South Ann Street and 300 block of Downer Drive in Lancaster, the district attorney's office said.

Police seized more than 60 pounds of synthetic cannabinoids, also known as K2, and lesser amounts of marijuana, THC and cocaine. Officers also seized $30,000 in cash, according to the district attorney's office.

Police also seized a stolen pistol with a laser sight and several other firearms, the district attorney's office said.

"The investigation revealed the ring manufactured and distributed large quantities of synthetic cannabinoids (K2) in the region," the district attorney's office said.

Berks County officials, state police and Lancaster county authorities all helped in the raids.

