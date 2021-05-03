A Lancaster city man who was convicted of charges in connection with a city shooting in Feb. 2019 was sentenced to at least 16-and-a-half years in state prison Monday, according to Lancaster County District Attorney's office.

That sentence, combined with other charges filed after the shooting, could mean Chappell Williams could spend up to 33 years behind bars.

Williams, 42, was sentenced to nine to 18 years in prison for aggravated assault, firearms carried without a license and person not to possess a firearm for the shooting which seriously injured another man, the district attorney's office said.

In Feb. 2019, Williams shot another person during a drug deal for marijuana, the district attorney's office said. Williams got into the back seat of the victim's vehicle for the transaction and then shot the man in the chest and leg when he went to get the marijuana.

The man survived.

Williams will serve the sentence consecutively with another prison sentence of seven-and-a-half to 15 years for charges he received after the shooting.

Five days after the shooting took place, officers saw Williams throw a firearm under a vehicle while they went to arrest him. He later confirmed he used it in the shooting and was arrested and charged with persons not to possess a firearm in connection with a crime, according to the district attorney's office.

In total, Williams faces 16-and-a-half years to 33 years in prison.

Assistant District Attorney Christine Wilson said that Williams has "been a career criminal, failing to conform to the laws of society." She added that "he thought nothing of randomly firing two shots at the victim, at point-blank range, inside of a car."

Sentencing judge Thomas Sponaungle said that "people need to be protected from people like Chappell Williams."