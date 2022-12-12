In the wake of recent violence in Lancaster County, including four separate shootings and a suspicious death in Lancaster city, Mayor Danene Sorace and Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams condemned the violence and said police will continue to ensure public safety.

Here is Sorace's statement in its entirety:

“There have been four separate shootings in the last 15 days, which is very unusual and troubling. Last night’s shooting was particularly difficult for the neighbors in the area of East Ross Street, who were asked to shelter in place for several hours.

Because this is an active investigation, I can’t speak to details. However, I do want to thank the residents for their assistance in maintaining public safety last night in the midst of a very stressful situation.

I also want to thank the police for their very quick response. They were on scene within minutes of the call for “shots fired,” as they are for any critical incident. I continue to have the utmost confidence in our detectives as they continue their investigation. I know that more information will be shared regarding last night’s shooting and other ongoing investigations when it is available.

I also want to offer up my prayers for the victims of gun violence in recent weeks. For those who lost a loved one, or who are recovering from injuries, you are not far from my thoughts.

Gun violence has no place in our community. The Police Bureau will continue to do all it can to ensure public safety. Lancaster’s officers respond to emergencies 24/7/365, investigate and solve crimes of all levels, and, particularly of note, take illegal guns off the street. And I know it takes all of us to create a safe community; I am grateful for all the ways our city shows up to accomplish this goal.”

Here's Adams' comment in its entirety:

"The recent onslaught of gun violence in the city and elsewhere in the County is both unfortunate and unacceptable. Law enforcement continues to investigate the recent shootings and progress is being made, but sometimes the nature of these investigations take time and limited information can be released. Rest assured, law enforcement and our office will do everything we can to hold the individuals accountable and to ensure that there are consequences for their actions."