A gun-rights lawyer is fighting Lancaster city to get names of people who gave money to a legal fund the city set up to defend itself against a National Rifle Association lawsuit — even though the fund has been defunct for years.

The city now, as in 2015, maintains that the donors’ names are exempt from disclosure under Pennsylvania’s Right to Know law.

The city also accuses attorney Joshua Prince, who lost in the May primary for a spot on the Republican ticket for Commonwealth Court judge, of behaving unethically, saying in court documents he withheld the outcome of his identical battle with Harrisburg over the identities of donors to that city’s similar fund because it would hurt his case here.

The issue traces to January 2015.

That’s when the NRA sued Lancaster, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh over their gun laws. The law at issue in Lancaster requires residents to tell police if their gun is lost or stolen within 72 hours of realizing it's missing.

Ultimately, the NRA dropped its suit against Lancaster. And the ordinance, which is intended to take away alibis for people who buy guns and sell them to people who can't legally own them — so-called straw purchases — is still on the books.

The donor website, commonsenselancaster.com, no longer exists.

But Prince still wants the donor names, as well as unspecified legal fees and for the city to pay a $1,500 fine.

In October, Prince asked the Lancaster County Court to issue a writ of mandamus — essentially, asking a judge to order a lower official to carry out its duty.

In legal filings, Prince laid out his view of why he should be entitled to his request. He accuses the city of acting in bad faith in denying access to a public record.

Prince and Lancaster city agree on the following:

Lancaster refused to give Prince donor names in April 2015. That same month, Prince appealed to the state Office of Open Records, which ruled in June 2015 that the donor records were public. The city appealed that ruling the next month in Lancaster County Court. Lancaster Judge Jeffery Wright issued a stay — essentially placing the case on hold — pending the outcome of Prince’s open records case with Harrisburg. In June 2021, the Lancaster County Prothonotary terminated Lancaster’s appeal for inaction.

According to Prince, “The termination of the city’s appeal leaves the (Office of Open Records) final determination valid, undisturbed, and enforceable.”

The city sees it differently and wants a judge to throw out Prince’s mandamus request.

In its legal filings, Lancaster accuses Prince of unprofessional conduct and “systematically conceal(ing) facts which were essential to this tribunal in administering the litigation.”

That is, how Prince’s case with Harrisburg played out. Ultimately, that case went to the state Supreme Court, which found that donors had an expectation of privacy.

“It is ironic, to say the least, that Mr. Prince seeks to trample on the First Amendment right of privacy relating to these donations. The Supreme Court opinion in City of Harrisburg v. Joshua Prince … clearly identifies the First Amendment rights of the donors and berated the Office of Open Records for failing to establish procedures to protect those privacy fights,” Lancaster’s attorney wrote in a court filing.

The city said Prince could have notified Lancaster County Court of the Harrisburg decision and proceeded with several other legal strategies.

“However, the risk of using any of these perfectly ethical options would have necessarily revealed that the Supreme Court decision did not give him the relief he sought,” the city wrote in a February filing seeking to have Prince's case tossed.

As to why Prince wants the donor list all these years later, his attorney, Dillon Harris, declined to say on Tuesday.

Lancaster, repeating Harrisburg’s claim in its case, said in a court filing that Prince wants to “compile an enemies list. Will he or his clients, or affiliated organizations, harass the donors in some way? Mr. Prince has gone to extraordinary efforts, including disregarding his ethical responsibilities, to get the list. Only he knows why.”

In a February 2015 blog post on his law firm’s website, Prince called for Dauphin County’s district attorney to prosecute donors to Harrisburg’s fund.

In a court filing in the Harrisburg case, an attorney representing three donors said they “all expressed concerns about their personal information being released in the context of the current political polarization of our country, where conflicting positions on firearms control vs. rights have become more divided and hostile.”

Attorney Neil Albert, who is representing Lancaster city, said Tuesday he’s not sure how many people donated to Lancaster’s fund.

“My issue was protecting the privacy of the donors, whether it was 200 persons or one person,” he said.

Within a week of its creation, 50 people had donated $7,745 to the Lancaster fund, LNP reported in January 2015. In an August 2016 story about the NRA dropping its suit, LNP reported the fund had raised about $20,000.

Two donor names are known: Rick Gray, who was the city’s mayor at the time the city created the fund, and former mayor Art Morris each gave $1,000 the day the fund was announced. Morris gave another $500 when he learned Prince wanted donor names, saying Prince was trying to scare people to deter donations.

Gray, a board member of CeaseFirePA, a statewide gun violence prevention organization, on Wednesday questioned why Prince still wanted the names.

“He must have a lot of time on his hands. My god, this was how many years ago?” Gray said, adding Prince could better use his time supporting CeaseFirePA’s legislative work on gun safety measures.

Attorneys for Prince and the city are scheduled to discuss the status of the case with a Lancaster County judge on Thursday.