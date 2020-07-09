Firearms-related background checks surged 45% during April, May and June of this year compared with the same three months last year.

Pennsylvania State Police data released Tuesday shows 314,319 checks were conducted in the second quarter of this year; 217,444 checks were conducted the same quarter last year.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic and civil unrest following the killing of George Floyd are seen as reasons, according to state police spokesman Ryan Tarkowski.

Gun sales spikes aren't unusual in times of crises, he said, citing large increases in checks after the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, and the Aurora, Colorado, theater shooting, both in 2012.

Background checks also jumped in the first quarter of this year compared with last year as the pandemic arrived and people worried the state would halt gun sales: 304,876 checks in 2020 compared to 266,442 checks in 2019.

So far in 2020, the most single-day checks were recorded on March 20, when 8,346 were completed.

During the second quarter, the most checks were made on June 5.

The record is from Black Friday in 2017, with 9,178 checks.

The data is from the Pennsylvania Instant Check System.

PICS, as the system is known, is used by law enforcement and licensed firearms dealers to ensure that customers are legally eligible to purchase firearms and receive licenses to carry them.

More people were also denied the ability to get or carry a weapon in the quarter — 5,801 — compared with last year's same quarter — 3,085, or an 88% increase in denials.

State police don't break down the data by county.

The data also does not equate to guns sold, Tarkowksi said.

Criminal convictions can prohibit gun ownership in the state.

In Pennsylvania, providing false information during the check process can lead to third-degree felony charges.

In the second quarter of 2020, 1,238 background check failures were forwarded to federal, state and local law enforcement officials for investigation. The year before, only 1,197 failures had been forwarded during that period.

