One of music's most revered guitar players, Eddie Van Halen, has died today of throat cancer at the age of 65.

The news was broken by TMZ and confirmed by his son and occasional bandmate, Wolfgang Van Halen, on Twitter.

Van Halen's bout with throat cancer dates back to 2000, with various surgeries declaring him cancer free before a resurgence in 2015.

Formed in 1972 with his brother Alex, Van Halen would go on to ride a tumultuous wave of rock and roll to chart and radio success throughout the '70s and '80s. Reunion tours and band reformations occurred in various forms leading up to the band's last album, "A Different Kind of Truth" in 2012.

Van Halen sold upwards of 50 million albums during its lifespan, making it one of the best selling music groups of all time.

One of the band's last shows in the surrounding area was at the Giant Center in 2008, shortly after being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007.