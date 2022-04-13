The Lancaster County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday approved final guidelines for public proposals on how the county should spend a portion of the $106 million received through the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

Applications for funding requests will be taken on a rolling basis starting immediately, with forms available on the county’s website. The first round of proposals will be accepted through August 31.

A draft of the policy had been in review and open to community discussions for several weeks.

The commissioners made an adjustment on the final policy after hearing concerns from the community members over the initial language that said projects must be completed by the end of 2024.

“I appreciate all of the feedback we received from the board, from staff and from the community,” Commissioner Ray D’Agostino said. “All of those comments and questions were taken to heart and the changes we’ve had were made because of that.”

In an April 4 letter, Lisa Riggs, president of the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County, had pointed to several concerns with the proposed guidelines, such as the spending deadline of 2024 and the difficulty of getting applications submitted for large broadband projects on a rolling timeline.

"It is helpful to see the alignment of the date tied to project spending to be consistent with what is in the final guidance from U.S. Treasury," Riggs said Wednesday. "EDC is continuing its discussions with the many partners and stakeholders interested in strengthening local broadband connectivity for residents and businesses."

Next steps

The ARPA funds will be granted as one-time payments, unless the request is a limited multi-year project that fits within the approved timeline.

Similar to federal CARES Act rules, the county must approve proposals and allocate its full ARPA budget by the end of 2024. However, payments can continue until the end of 2026.

County agencies have already submitted proposals for funding from ARPA dollars and another “sizable portion” of the budget will be used by the county in hiring, staff retention, as well as infrastructure projects, as stated in the approved guidelines.

To date, about $16.6 million of the county’s ARPA allocation has been spent, according to a list of approved projects and expenditures on the county website, leaving a balance of approximately $89.4 million in the budget.

However, the commissioners have still not said how much of the total ARPA budget they will allocate to projects requested by community organizations and the public.

“We don’t know yet what the community has in store — we don’t even know fully what the county will be using some of those funds for,” D’Agostino said.

The ARPA funds can only be spent on projects that are “transformational and benefit the taxpayers of Lancaster County,” according to the approved guidelines.

Eligible proposals need to focus on water, sewer, broadband, clean water, public safety, “technology modernization,” workforce training, affordable housing and public health improvements at hospitals or nursing homes.

A draft request form can be viewed on the county website at https://lanc.news/ARPAapp.

ARPA funding can’t be the only source of funding for projects — proposals need to include partner organization or agency funding, as well.

Applications will be reviewed by county staff as they are submitted. After a review, the committee will make recommendations to the county commissioners on which projects meet funding criteria, at which point the board will hold public meetings for comment and final determination.

The commissioners have signaled there may be a second application period if funds remain uncommitted after Aug. 31.