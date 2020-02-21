A Guatemalan man who is serving seven to 20 years in prison for raping a 12-year-old girl in Quarryville will spend another two years in prison for entering the country illegally.

Maudilio Diaz-Vazquez, also known as Magdilio, 23, was sentenced Friday in federal court to the statutory maximum for his previous guilty plead guilty to illegal reentry.

"This case is a tragedy: an illegal alien — who should not have been in the country to begin with — raped a young child. He has been held accountable for the rape and now he has been held accountable for the illegal reentry into our country. He will serve his sentences and then be deported," U.S. Attorney William M. McSwain said in a news release.

Diaz-Vasquez had access to the girl because of his living arrangements and sexually assaulted her multiple times over several months, according to police.

He was charged in June 2018 with rape of a child, corruption of minors, unlawful contact with a minor and six counts each of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and statutory sexual assault; all are felonies. He pleaded guilty in Lancaster County court in January 2019 and was sentenced to state prison.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Simona L. Flores-Lund, field office director for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, said in the release: "The men and women of ICE have the vital role of arresting and removing criminal aliens like Diaz-Vazquez, and will continue to perform their duties as intended by congress with veracity, courage, and professionalism."

Diaz-Vasquez will be deported after serving his sentences.

For more Lancaster County Crime news: